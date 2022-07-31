Cubs' Zach McKinstry exhibits immediate taste for Chicago

New Cub McKinstry exhibits immediate taste for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The newest Cubs player had made a good impression on NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired in a trade from the Dodgers, posted his reaction to the deal on Instagram Sunday.

Included in that post was McKinstry's excitement to join the Cubs and experience two Chicago staples: Wrigley Field and Lou Malnati's pizza.

Kap, whose wife is an executive for Malnati's, approves — and has a proposition for the 27-year-old utility player.

"Zach, you are a very sharp man!" Kap said. "Deliver big plays and I will keep you rolling in Malnati’s. Go Cubs!"

Kap also offered Yankees superstar Aaron Judge Malnati's for life if he signs with the Cubs in free agency this winter.

The only question left is whether McKinstry prefers deep dish or thin crust.

