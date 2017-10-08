Cubs World Series ring hits the market with $1,908 starting bid

We haven’t even reached the one-year anniversary of the Chicago Cubs ending their 108-year championship drought, yet one of the official World Series rings has already hit the secondary market.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, an unidentified Cubs scout put his ring up for bid at Leland’s Auctions. The starting bid was $1,908.00, which of course is a nod to the Cubs previous World Series championship in 1908. But that number is expected to soar.

In fact, the bidding was already up to $11, 671.00 as of Sunday morning, which was less than 48 hours after the original listing. Bidding will end on Oct. 27.

Here are a few more details on the ring itself, according to the Sun Times report:

“The ring contains 214 diamonds at 5.5 karats, 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires,” the listing says. “One side of the ring features the scout’s last name atop the W Flag, created from 31 round white diamonds and a fire blue corundum under stone that forms the ‘W.’

“Includes original Jostens presentational box with light display & etched glass top stating ‘CHICAGO CUBS 2016 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS.’ Scout’s name has been kept hidden to honor their anonymity.”

According to the Sun Time reports, appraisers estimated the rings could be worth anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 on the open market. Considering this is the first of the batch to be auctioned, we wouldn’t be surprised if it goes on the high end of that scale.