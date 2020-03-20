Cubs' Willson Contreras takes BP in his driveway — with a pitching machine gun

Did you know pitching machine guns existed? I, for one, did not.

Friday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tweeted a video of him literally hitting balls shot out of a gun. The ‘pitcher' in this batting practice session was Contreras' brother, William, a fellow catcher and top 10 prospect in the Atlanta Braves farm system.

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 🔥🔥🔥#CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

The best part of the video is the fact the Contreras brothers are taking hacks in a driveway big enough for batting practice. Are the balls real baseballs? Where are they landing? Are they hitting anything? We need answers!

All that aside, it's cool to see Contreras coming up with a unique way to keep his game up during MLB's COVID-19 hiatus. No one is sure when the season will start, but rest assured the Cubs backstop is training, in the meantime.

