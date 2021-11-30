Cubs' Willson Contreras posts cryptic tweet after Yan Gomes signing

Contreras posts cryptic tweet after Gomes signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras took to Twitter Tuesday shortly after news broke the Cubs are signing former All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to a multi-year deal.

🛫🛫🛬🛬… — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) November 30, 2021

Maybe Contreras is just going on vacation, but the cryptic tweet raises almost as many questions on what's going on in his mind as what the Cubs' plans for him are after signing Gomes.

Gomes' deal is reportedly for two years and $13 million with a 2024 option. Contreras is under club control through 2022 and has been the subject of trade rumors the past two winters.

He's also been the subject of extension talks in recent years and is the last All-Star remaining from the Cubs championship core after their trade deadline selloff in July.

