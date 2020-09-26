Cubs' Willson Contreras gets plunked after setting possible record for bat flip height

In the illustrious history of bat flips and subsequent hurt feelings, it doesn’t get much higher than what went down between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in their crosstown game on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the third inning, Cubs catcher Contreras launched a three-run homer. He followed it up with an even more lofty bat flip, as you can see in the video above. Statcast measured the home run at 377 feet with a peak height of 74 feet. Unfortunately, it did not also track the bat.

The White Sox clearly did not appreciate that level of celebration, as this happened two at-bats later:

Contreras found a much better way to respond to that volley, taking a position player deep in the ninth inning for his second homer of the game. The Cubs ended up winning 10-0.

After the game, Cubs manager David Ross said he was unhappy with Conteras’ plunking.

He said the bat flip was never about showing up the White Sox, but rather looking for an emotional lift as the Cubs broke out from their own offensive slump. The Cubs had scored 1.4 runs per game in their previous seven games, with only three in their last three games.

David Ross on Willson Contreras' bat flip: “It wasn’t to disrespect the other group. It was because we’ve been struggling offensively and he brought some swagger. He brought some edge. I loved every second of it."



“I don’t think he deserved to get hit, at all.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 26, 2020

As for Contreras, he admitted he didn’t really mean to toss his bat to the level of the upper decks, but he also wasn’t exactly contrite about hurting the feelings of the White Sox:

“Zero regrets.” – Willson Contreras — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) September 26, 2020

