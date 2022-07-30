Cubs' Willson Contreras linked to Padres in multiple trade rumors

Multiple rumors connect Cubs' Contreras to Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras with three days until MLB's deadline.

Contreras, the Cubs' top trade chip who's expected to be moved by 5 p.m. CT Tuesday, was connected to the Padres in a pair of Saturday reports from ESPN's Buster Olney and the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

The Padres have a lot of things going on. Juan Soto, Willson Contreras among them. Maybe eight or nine more things, someone just said.

Trading Eric Hosmer is not one of those things. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 30, 2022

Additionally, MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned a handful of teams that could be fits for Contreras, including San Diego and the Mets — who have been linked to Contreras in numerous rumors and reports this month.

Mets have been on Willson Contreras but price still higher than theyâ€™d like. Padres, Astros, Rays among others that would fit for Contreras. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

RELATED: Contreras, Happ savor 'emotional' final home game as Cubs

Contreras' trade market could depend on what happens with Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto. The Cubs backstop was the top bat on the market before Soto's sudden availability earlier this month.

A report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal Saturday said the Padres and Cardinals are the "perceived frontrunners" for Soto.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!