Cubs' Willson Contreras gets huge ovation in likely final home game

Cubs fans show Contreras love in likely last Wrigley home game

The moment was long and pronounced.

Cubs showed Willson Contreras their love and appreciation Tuesday at Wrigley Field — likely Contreras' his final home game in a Chicago uniform.

Contreras stepped to the plate in the first inning to a standing ovation from the North Side faithful, an ovation that lasted close to 30 seconds.

The Cubs catcher stepped away for a few moments to gather himself, taking off his helmet and taking in the Wrigley landscape.

Huge ovation for Contreras as he steps into box in first inning of likely final game as a Cub at Wrigley. (Singles to CF on first pitch). pic.twitter.com/WxoYzq0xnG — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 26, 2022

Contreras acknowledged Monday it's been a "tough" few days for him and got emotional speaking to the media after the Cubs' 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Contreras has long been expected to be traded by the Aug. 2 deadline and knows what awaits him in the next week.

“I knew it would get to me at some point,” Contreras said. “I wish this day never came.”

Cubs fans didn't get to show fellow 2016 champs Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo appreciation before they were traded last summer. Bryant and Rizzo were out of the Cubs' lineup in the final home game before the deadline.

They made sure to show out for Contreras.

