Cubs' Willson Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'

Cubs' Contreras on fan's heckling: 'It was not right'

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras addressed a heated exchange with a fan that occurred during Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in the 10th inning Tuesday.

After the game, Contreras told reporters in Washington what the fan said "wasn't healthy" and "was not right."

"If somebody tries to mess with my family, they're going to [have to go through] me first," Contreras told reporters, including MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The incident came after Contreras hit a go-ahead sac fly. The Cubs won 7-5 in 11 innings.

