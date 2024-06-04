Cubs, White Sox Crosstown game may be affected by rain Tuesday night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Scattered showers moving towards Chicago on Tuesday night could affect the Crosstown opener between the Cubs and White Sox at Wrigley Field.

The threat for scattered showers and potential thunderstorms will begin around 2 p.m. and continue through the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Those storms, however, will be more scattered in nature than those that develop later in the evening, with the NWS predicting "more widespread" showers and storms after sunset.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Here’s what to expect regarding shower and t-storm trends this aftn thru tonight. Hit or miss coverage this aftn, then likely more widespread after sunset. Isol'd strong-severe t-storms psbl, main threat: gusty/locally damaging winds. Also a localized flooding threat. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qpp77hs8EQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 4, 2024

If Tuesday’s game ends up being rained out, it’s unclear when the two teams would reschedule the game. However, Wednesday is expected to be dry, which opens up the potential for a double header. That would be a first in Crosstown history.

Periodic showers and t-storms are forecast this aftn into Wed AM until a cold front passage brings a dry, breezy, pleasant remainder of your Wednesday. Isol'd to sct'd showers will accompany another cold front passage mid-late Wed eve, then dry and cooler. Windy Thu. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/DtiwWpOddf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 4, 2024

Wednesday high temperatures are expected to sit in the upper-70s and low-80s.

