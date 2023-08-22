Cubs vs. Tigers Highlights

The Cubs might be the hottest team in baseball.
Max Fried returns to the mound for the first time since May 5.
Prior to Monday night, the Ravens had won 24 straight preseason games.
We continue 'Conviction Week' on the pod with the second preseason episode of Ekeler's Edge. Los Angeles Chargers RB joins Matt Harmon to dive into the Ask Austin Mailbag where we asked for your boldest fantasy predictions for the 2023 season. And boy did you deliver.
Savarese led the Timbers to two MLS Cup finals since 2018, but faces a second straight season missing the playoffs.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Fanatics is new to the trading card business, but has exclusive deals to produce cards for the NFL, NBA and MLB while locking out traditional producer Panini.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
The jersey and a near-perfect condition Mickey Mantle trading card sold for a combined nearly $10 million at auction last weekend.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
Pulisic introduced himself to Serie A in style.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Brooks Koepka narrowly missed an automatic slot on this year's Ryder Cup team. Will he get a captain's pick? It's still up in the air.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 13 fantasy takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including several rookies getting a chance to shine.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
Washington’s Jennifer Cohen will replace Mike Bohn as USC's athletic director. Bohn abruptly resigned in May.