Cubs vs. Reds Highlights
Cody Bellinger crushed a solo home run and Mike Tauchman collected four hits to power the Cubs' 15-7 win over the Reds
Cody Bellinger crushed a solo home run and Mike Tauchman collected four hits to power the Cubs' 15-7 win over the Reds
The Cubs have been on a roll since late July and, after some aggressive moves at the trade deadline, they've fought their way into playoff contention.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
Do you believe?
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.