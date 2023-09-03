Cubs vs. Reds Highlights
Elly De La Cruz hit the tying RBI single in the 9th and Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run, as the Reds walked it off 2-1 over the Cubs
Elly De La Cruz hit the tying RBI single in the 9th and Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run, as the Reds walked it off 2-1 over the Cubs
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
It's finally here: Matt Harmon highlights which wide receivers could end up at the top of the mountain this fantasy football season.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.