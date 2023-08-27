Cubs vs. Pirates Highlights

The Cubs went from potentially trading the deadline's best position player in Cody Bellinger to adding one of the best available in Jeimer Candelario.
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital on Saturday night, and then rejoined the team on Sunday.
Hartman threw for four TDs and had just four incompletions in the 42-3 win.
It's the first time since 2007 that the U.S. has won the men's and women's 4x100m relays.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens makes the case for Sam Howell being a shrewd late-round draft target at quarterback.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.