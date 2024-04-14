Cubs vs. Mariners Highlights
Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs take on Mitch Haniger and the Mariners on April 13, 2024
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Pope spent the past five seasons as head coach at BYU.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
What does Arizona need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Round 1 of the 88th Masters is begins today. Stick here for live updates throughout the day.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.