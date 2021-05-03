Cubs vs. Dodgers postponed Monday, rescheduled as doubleheader

Cubs vs. Dodgers postponed Monday due to forecast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the calm before the forecasted storm, Monday’s game between the Cubs and Dodgers was postponed.

Weather forecasts indicated an approaching thunderstorm and several hours of rain Monday evening.

The first game of the three-game series at Wrigley Field has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday. The first seven-inning game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the second for 6:40 p.m.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who was originally scheduled to start Monday, is penciled in to take the mound for Game 1. The Cubs have not yet announced the starter for Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Tickets to Monday’s postponed game can be used to get into Tuesday’s afternoon contest. Fans who purchased their tickets on the MLB Ballpark app can expect an automatic update with makeup game information.

Fans will be asked to exit the ballpark between games Tuesday. The Cubs require separate tickets for each game of the doubleheader.

