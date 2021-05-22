Cubs vs. Cardinals Highlights

Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.
We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in danger of missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight season.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
The West's focus is the L.A. teams, not the top two seeds.
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.
The 76ers are the East's top seed, but the odds aren't treating them that way.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.
The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against world number 75 Pablo Andujar of Spain but lost the next four games to lose 6-4 4-6 6-4 in his only tuneup event on clay before the French Open starts on May 30. It was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to two knee surgeries. "I think when you played so little and you know where your level is at, and I think you saw that today, how can I think of winning the French Open?" the 20-times major winner told reporters.
The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.
The intrigue for NASCAR’s first trip to the Circuit of The Americas road course pepped up not long after the 2021 schedule was released last September. The sprawling 3.41-mile layout was one of a handful of new venues, instantly rising toward the top of the list of NASCAR’s most technical tracks. The intrigue is now […]
The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
The 2018 Rockies won 91 games, their best season since 2009.