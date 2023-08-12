Cubs vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Cody Bellinger clobbered a two-run home run and Seiya Suzuki belted a two-run double to lead the Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays
The Cubs went from potentially trading the deadline's best position player in Cody Bellinger to adding one of the best available in Jeimer Candelario.
Averaging 91.7 mph, Steele’s heater looks relatively slow for a primary fastball. But if it were dubbed a cutter, it would rank as the third-hardest thrown by any starter in 2023.
Tyler Adams will be staying with Leeds United for the foreseeable future after all.
Cooper is now the early favorite as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with scouts already making him a priority the last two years.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has a bone to pick with certain expert consensus rankings. First up, the TEs.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
There will be a first time champion at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The Cubs have been on a roll since late July and, after some aggressive moves at the trade deadline, they've fought their way into playoff contention.
This isn’t going to be like most of fractional opportunities we’ve seen in the past from head coaches.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
For the first time, the NFL+ premium subscription now includes NFL RedZone and NFL Network.
Bryce and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season.
The Tennessee Titans have released initial plans for Nashville's new $2.1 billion multi-use stadium.