Cubs visit the Pirates to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (22-16, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-21, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (3-0, 1.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-3, 2.63 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -138, Cubs +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Pittsburgh has an 8-10 record at home and a 17-21 record overall. The Pirates are 11-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 22-16 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Cubs rank fifth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe leads the Pirates with a .288 batting average, and has nine doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI. Oneil Cruz is 9-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads Chicago with eight home runs while slugging .429. Nico Hoerner is 10-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .163 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .197 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.