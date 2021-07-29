Cubs on verge of something 'big' with Mets targets Kris Bryant and Javier Baez?

Javier Baez Cubs arms outstretched after walkoff July 2021

The Mets remain interested and in talks for Kris Bryant and Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs, and could see a resolution soon.

One team talking to Chicago predicts that the Cubs are getting ready to do “something big” as soon as Thursday night. That source predicted that the team’s position players -- Bryant, Baez and Anthony Rizzo -- could be on the move first, followed on Friday by closer Craig Kimbrel.

Of course, the timing will also be up to the acquiring teams.

The Mets have eyed Bryant since the winter, when they were willing to trade J.D. Davis to get him. They could play Baez at shortstop until his friend Francisco Lindor returns from the injured list, then move Baez to second or third base.