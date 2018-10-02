Cubs unveil roster, starting lineup for NL Wild-Card game

The Cubs enter this National League Wild-Card game against the Colorado Rockies having played for 11 straight days since their last off-day.

However, the Rockies haven't had things easy, either. They also haven't had an off-day since Sept. 20 and are about to play three games in three different time zones over a three-day span.

Colorado hosted the Nationals to close out the regular season Sunday, then traveled to Los Angeles to play Game 163 Monday afternoon and then had to travel to play the Cubs in Chicago for Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Cubs got to sleep in their own beds, see their families and spend roughly 24 hours away from the ballpark from the end of Monday's game before the beginning of Tuesday's contest.

It'll be Jon Lester vs. Kyle Freeland in a battle of the left-handed aces. Lester is working on regular rest having last pitched Thursday while Freeland is tossing on three days rest after starting Friday's game for Colorado.

Here's the way the Cubs will line up behind Lester:

1. Ben Zobrist - RF

2. Kris Bryant - LF

3. Anthony Rizzo - 1B

4. Javy Baez - SS

5. Albert Almora Jr. - CF

6. Daniel Murphy - 2B

7. Willson Contreras - C

8. David Bote - 3B

9. Jon Lester - P

















The first thing to notice here is that Murphy is not in the leadoff spot. Maddon has liked utilizing the veteran atop the Cubs order to help set the tone and get him a few at-bats before being replaced for defensive purposes at second base.

But Murphy has also struggled badly against left-handed pitching this season (.238 AVG, .564 OPS). Zobrist, meanwhile, is hitting .333 with a .381 OBP against southpaws.

The Cubs love Bote's defense at third base, so it's not surprising to see him get the start in the team's first playoff game in 2018, especially with a bunch of right-handers going up against the left-handed Lester. Bote also has an .871 OPS against lefties this season.

Jason Heyward is out of the starting lineup, but he surely will come in as a bat off the bench or to help improve the Cubs' outfield defense late in the game.

Almora draws his first start in a while as the Cubs have faced a bevy of right-handed starting pitchers of late. He is hitting .294 with a .742 OPS against lefties this year.

In advance of the win-or-go-home playoff, the Cubs unveiled their 25-man roster:

CATCHERS

Willson Contreras

Victor Caratini



With the left-handed Freeland on the mound for the Rockies and Lester on the mound for the Cubs, it's a lock that Contreras will be the starting catcher Tuesday night.

Contreras has had a tough second half at the plate, but he's hit some balls hard the last couple games and will aim to carry that over against the Rockies.

INFIELDERS

Anthony Rizzo

Kris Bryant

Daniel Murphy

Javy Baez

David Bote

Tommy La Stella











This one's easy. The first four guys are the starting infielders unless Maddon moves Bryant to the outfield and tosses Bote at third - which is very possible for defensive purposes with Lester on the mound and the rookie has had success against left-handed pitchers this year (.871 OPS).

Either way, Bote is a necessity for the Cubs on any postseason with his infield glove now that Addison Russell is out of the picture.

La Stella doesn't figure to get any starts in October, but he'll be the first pinch-hitter off the bench against any right-handed pitcher.

OUTFIELDERS

Jason Heyward

Albert Almora Jr.

Ben Zobrist

Kyle Schwarber

Ian Happ

Terrance Gore











Zobrist has spent far more time at outfield recently with the arrival of Murphy. Heyward's defense and presence in the lineup is so valuable to this team, even against a left-hander like Freeland.

Gore's place on the postseason roster is a given for a game like this that could be decided by one run and his speed is a major weapon.

STARTING PITCHER

Jon Lester

Duh.

BULLPEN (10)

Cole Hamels

Kyle Hendricks

Pedro Strop

Jesse Chavez

Steve Cishek

Justin Wilson

Alec Mills

Jorge De La Rosa

Randy Rosario

Mike Montgomery



















This is the main area of contention with this roster for the one-game postseason "series."

It's only one game, but the Cubs opted to include both Kyle Hendricks and Cole Hamels on the roster. In a win-or-go-home format, everybody's available.

Hendricks got up in the bullpen Monday, but ultimately was not needed. Maddon said after Monday's Game 163 Hamels would be available Tuesday if necessary and the team preferred to keep Hendricks back so he could start Game 1 of the NLDS if necessary, but the right-hander still represents an option if needed against the Rockies.

Carl Edwards Jr. was left off the roster after experiencing forearm discomfort after his outing Sunday.

Who knows what Strop will be capable of after missing the last 2.5 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered while running out a groundball in Washington D.C. during that rain makeup game.

Cishek has worked three days in a row entering Tuesday, but he said he's ready to go and is still one of the only guys Maddon fully trusts in that bullpen.

Chavez has been incredible since the Cubs acquired him and likely will be the first man out of the bullpen Tuesday night, capable of going multiple innings if needed. He did pitch two innings Monday, but tossed only 16 pitches and he has a rubber arm, so he should be ready to roll.

De La Rosa has also been fantastic as a late-season pickup and has proven he can get both lefties and righties out.

Wilson has struggled recently, so not sure how Maddon would want to deploy him in a game of this magnitude. Rosario would probably mostly be used to face just one left-handed hitter.

Montgomery and Mills threw multiple innings Sunday, but both were apparently deemed available for this one-game playoff.

After pitching 5 innings in Monday's game, there's no way Jose Quintana would be active for this Wild-Card matchup.