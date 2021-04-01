Cubs unveil Opening Day roster, place Rowan Wick on injured list

Cubs unveil Opening Day roster, place Wick on injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of their opener on Thursday, the Cubs officially unveiled the 26-man roster they'll start the 2021 season with.

The group has largely been settled for the past several days after the club made a round of spring training cuts over the weekend that included infielder Nico Hoerner and pitcher Shelby Miller.

Thursday's announcement officially includes catcher Tony Wolters, who made the roster as Willson Contreras' backup. Austin Romine, who hasn't played since a March 6 spring game due to a right knee sprain, has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Also headed to the IL are right-handed relievers Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) and Jonathan Holder (right shoulder strain). Wick threw a bullpen session in recent days, while Holder traveled with the Cubs to Chicago to continue building up.

Each of the IL moves are retroactive to March 29.

RELATED: Cubs unveil Opening Day lineup behind Kyle Hendricks

A look at the entire Opening Day roster:

Starting rotation: Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, Trevor Williams, Adbert Alzolay

Bullpen: Craig Kimbrel, Brandon Workman, Jason Adam, Ryan Tepera, Dan Winkler, Andrew Chafin (L), Rex Brothers (L), Dillon Maples, Alec Mills

Catchers: Willson Contreras, Tony Wolters

Infield: Anthony Rizzo, David Bote, Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez

Outfield: Joc Pederson, Ian Happ, Jason Heyward, Jake Marisnick

Download

Download MyTeams Today!