Cubs turn double play

Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Thursday's slate of games.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.