Cubs trade James Norwood to Padres for prospect Dauris Valdez

Cubs trade James Norwood to Padres for Dauris Valdez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs acquired reliever Dauris Valdez from the Padres for reliever James Norwood, the team announced Monday.

The Cubs designated Norwood for assignment last week to make room for catcher Tony Wolters on the Opening Day roster.

Valdez, 25, is a towering right-hander whose fastball velocity can touch triple-digits. Standing at 6-foot-8, Valdez has been a non-roster spring training invitee for the past two seasons.

Valdez signed with the Padres in 2016 as an international free agent, and he worked his way up to Double-A by 2019. There, he logged a 4.23 ERA and one save in 43 games.

