Cubs trade infielder Zach McKinstry to the Tigers

Cubs trade Zach McKinstry to the Tigers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are putting the finishing touches on their 26-man roster, and one of their remaining questions has been answered, as infielder Zach McKinstry is headed to the Detroit Tigers in a Monday trade.

In exchange, the Cubs will receive pitcher Carlos Guzman from the Tigers.

McKinstry, acquired by the Cubs in a July 2022 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, appeared in 47 games for the North Siders, with a .206 batting average, four home runs and 12 RBI’s.

He was involved in a competition for a reserve infield spot with the Cubs, but with the acquisitions of Eric Hosmer, Edwin Ríos and Miles Mastrobuoni, he was fighting an uphill battle to earn that role with the team.

The Cubs will likely start the season with a platoon situation at third base, with Ríos, Patrick Wisdom and Nick Madrigal all taking time there. Wisdom will also play plenty of right field with Seiya Suzuki still working his way back from an oblique injury, with Trey Mancini also getting time there.

Guzman spent last season with the Tigers’ Single-A affiliate in West Michigan and their Double-A affiliate in Erie. He had a 9-6 record and a 4.11 ERA in 27 appearances, 23 of which were starts.

He has a career 3.80 ERA in 84 minor league appearances.

The Cubs' spring training roster now stands at 36 players.

