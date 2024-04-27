Advertisement

Cubs trade Garrett Cooper to Red Sox for cash considerations

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

The Cubs traded veteran Garrett Cooper to the Red Sox for cash considerations, the teams announced on Saturday.

Cooper, 33, signed with the Cubs in early March.

He played 12 games with the North Side. In 37 at-bats, he recorded 10 hits. Cooper slashed .270/.341/.432 at the plate, too, accompanied by one home run and six RBIs.

The Cubs are Cooper's fourth team in his MLB career. He played with the Padres, Marlins and Yankees before signing with the Cubs before the season.

