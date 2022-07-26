Cubs trade chips Ian Happ, Willson Contreras share 'special' moment

Watch: Trade chips Happ, Contreras share ‘special’ embrace originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras and Ian Happ shared a long embrace in the Cubs' dugout after Tuesday's win over the Pirates, a "special" moment amid the duo's uncertain futures.

Happ waited for Contreras in the dugout after the Cubs' 4-2 win and the two shared a 15-second hug caught on camera.

"I came downstairs and Happ was waiting for me and gave me a nice hug," Contreras said. "It was a really cool moment for both [of us].

"This is the only thing that I know. This is the only thing that Ian knows."

Contreras has long been expected to be traded by the Aug. 2 deadline, a reality he has come to terms with. He was emotional after Monday’s game discussing what will transpire by next week.

Happ has popped up on the rumor mill only recently but also appears a strong candidate to be moved.

Tuesday was the Cubs' final home game before the deadline, making it also potentially Contreras' and Happ's last home game at Wrigley Field.

The two wanted to soak everything in.

“There's nothing quite like a W at Wrigley Field after that song plays and you see the W flags around, and the people stay and enjoy it,” Happ said. “I wanted to be out there and take that in.

“But Willson, we’ve played together for a long time and being able to be out there for him and give him a hug. Those are special moments that you don't really forget.”

