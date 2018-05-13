Cubs Twitter schooled angry fan so thoroughly he deleted his account

If you’re going to call out the Chicago Cubs on Twitter, you better be prepared to get called out yourself.

That’s what happened to one unprepared Twitter troll on Saturday. The Cubs response was so savage, the Twitter user actually deleted his entire account.

The situation stemmed from relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.’s appearance during the Cubs 8-4 win against the White Sox on Saturday afternoon. Edwards had a rare bad day on the hill, allowing three runs on a Matt Davidson home run in the eighth inning. The Twitter user in question then spouted off at the Cubs, suggesting that Edwards be demoted to Triple-A Iowa.

You can view the original tweet here.

It wasn’t profane. It was just… odd. Especially given Edwards success out of the bullpen the past two seasons.

The Cubs saw the tweet, then called the dude out for having a really bad opinion.

Carl Edwards Jr. went 14 straight outings without allowing a run and has only allowed runs in two outings this season. We look forward to the deletion of your tweet. https://t.co/FvxfKCDwh5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 12, 2018





We’re sure plenty of fans weighed in too.

Shortly after, the tweet disappeared. Then when the Cubs checked back in on the conversation after the game, they found that the account was gone completely.





The good — and sometimes bad — thing about Twitter and social media in general is that it allows everyone to express themselves in a public forum. As an extension of that, the Twitterverse typically holds people accountable for tweets that are off base. The tweet in question here was in another ballpark.

When it’s a team holding a fan accountable, that can be a far more delicate process. With that said, the Cubs did quite well on Saturday without being all that delicate. So well, in fact, we wouldn’t blame them if they flew the “W” flag twice.

Mark Townsend is a writer for Yahoo Sports Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

