Cubs top prospect Cade Horton out with lat strain: Reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cade Horton, the Cubs' No. 1 prospect, will be sidelined with a lat strain, or "moderate subscap strain," according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee.

He won't be able to start throwing again for 3-4 weeks, according to the report.

Horton, 22, has pitched up at the Triple-A level for the first time this season. With the Iowa Cubs, he holds a 7.50 ERA over five starts and 18 innings pitched. He's struck out 22 batters while walking 11. In Double-A, Horton holds a 1.10 ERA in four starts, striking out 18 batters in 16.1 innings.

Horton is not only the Cubs' No. 1 prospect but MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect. The Cubs drafted him with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 MLB entry draft. In his first pro season, he won Cubs' Minor League Pitcher of the Year for a 2.65 ERA he held through the minors, reaching Double-A in his first season.

