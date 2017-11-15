Cubs targeting Alex Cobb while Theo Epstein says fans ‘absolutely’ should expect a division title next year

The Cubs want Alex Cobb, and that's just the beginning of the plan Theo Epstein has to keep them in contention for 2018 and beyond.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Theo Epstein sat in the middle of a hotel suite at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and pushed back against any idea that the Cubs will lower their sights this winter or take a step back in 2018.

"Should fans expect us to win the division next year?" Epstein said. "Absolutely. Absolutely, they should expect that."

The president of baseball operations isn't conceding anything, even as the Cubs begin laying the groundwork to replace 40 percent of their rotation and rebuild the bullpen during this week's general manager meetings in Florida.

The Cubs have already met with Alex Cobb's agent, creating a dialogue with Danny Horwits of Beverly Hills Sports Council when there's obvious mutual interest in potentially making him the next core player at Wrigley Field.

Cobb trusts Joe Maddon and Jim Hickey – his old manager and pitching coach with the Tampa Bay Rays – and wants to be in a winning situation with a good clubhouse vibe. This still might take a four- or five-year commitment, even with a guy who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and has never come close to throwing 200 innings in a single season.

But Epstein is looking at the glass as more than half full, knowing that the rotation should already be 60 percent complete for 2018, 2019 and 2020 with Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana. Combined, they have 18 seasons with at least 30 starts while only Lester, a three-time World Series champion, is on the wrong side of 30.

By Tuesday night, super-agent Scott Boras hadn't yet done his State of Boras. Corp media scrum in the hotel lobby and announced his new Jake Arrieta metaphor, but the sense is the Cubs are at best a safety-net option if the Cy Young Award winner lingers too long on the open market this winter.