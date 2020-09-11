Cubs Talk Podcast: Should the Cubs trade Kris Bryant ASAP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Kaplan is joined by Cubs insider Gordon Wittenmyer and Cubs beat writer Maddie Lee to discuss the Cubs’ recent series against the Cardinals and Reds. They also discuss how there isn't a magic number for the Cubs to clinch the division right now despite being in first place.

Later, they passionately debate the future of Kris Bryant with the Cubs and if he should be in Chicago long term.

(1:20) - No magic number for the Cubs yet

(8:40) - Do the Cubs have enough money to go after big pitching during the offseason?

(13:40) - Should Jed Hoyer be the new president of baseball operations for the Cubs?

(19:05) - Should Kris Bryant be traded ASAP?!

(34:30) - Will the Cubs call up their top pitching prospect, Brailyn Marquez, to the majors this season?