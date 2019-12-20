Cubs Talk Podcast: The Cubs may have to trade Kris Bryant

Host David Kaplan is flying solo to discuss the financial situation the Cubs find themselves in this offseason and more importantly, the very real possibility that they might have to trade their MVP Kris Bryant. David Kaplan explains why in this episode of Cubs Talk.

(1:28) - The Cubs in a financial bind

(4:56) - Cubs tried to sign extensions with every player they want long term

(6:36) - The likelihood Kris Bryant gets traded

(7:48) - Replacement options for Kris Bryant

(10:45) - There isn't one player that can fix the Cubs problems

Listen to the full podcast here or via the embedded player below: