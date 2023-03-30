New Cubs Swanson, Mancini pace Opening Day win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of moves during the offseason, and some of them already paid dividends in a 4-0 Opening Day victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Highlighting that list was shortstop Dansby Swanson, who celebrated his first game as a member of the Cubs at Wrigley Field by going 3-for-4 and driving in the team’s first run of the season in the third inning of the contest.

“It was just an amazing day, an amazing city, (and) organization,” Swanson said after the game. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be here. I keep saying that over and over again because it’s just the truth.”

After lining out on a 109 MPH blast in the first inning, Swanson went the opposite way with an RBI single in the third, scoring fellow newcomer Miles Mastrobuoni. Nico Hoerner also scored on a throwing error on the play, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Trey Mancini looped an RBI single into left field to score Swanson, giving himself his first Cubs hit and first Cubs RBI to make it a 3-0 game.

New Cubs pitchers also got in on the action during the game, with Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer pitching the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. The duo combined for two innings of shutout relief, with one hit and three strikeouts between the pair.

“Hearing ‘Go Cubs Go’ is a lot better when you are on the Cubs,” Swanson said.

A few of the Cubs’ new acquisitions did struggle during the game, with Cody Bellinger going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4 in the victory.

After a day off, the Cubs will face the Brewers again on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m.

