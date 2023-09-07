Cubs surge in National League Central standings after sweep of Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have come a long way.

Once this season, the Cubs were 10 games under .500. As of this writing, they are 12 games over .500 with the second spot in the NL Wild Card race and just 1.5 games back in the NL Central division.

The Brewers are sliding, winning just three of their last seven games. Before that, though, they built a nice cushion on account of nine straight wins. The Cubs finished that streak, however, defeating them twice in a row to knock off their streak and capture the series.

On Wednesday, the Cubs executed an offensive clinic against the Giants to bring out the brooms. They scored eight runs on 11 hits thanks multi-hit games from Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki and --- guess who --- Cody Bellinger. The latter two combined for five RBIs.

In the third major league outing of his career, Jordan Wicks came out on top. He went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs despite giving up nine hits. No walks and one strikeout capped off a solid outing for the rookie.

The Cubs have another pivotal series ahead of them. They face the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a four-game series at Wrigley Field over the weekend. The Diamondbacks are 0.5 games back in the NL Wild Card, two spots out of the playoffs.

