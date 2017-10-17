The Cubs' struggling offense will have to figure out Yu Darvish in NLCS Game 3

Nearly two days after it happened, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s managerial oopsie-doodle in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series is still the only thing anyone wants to talk about. (And who could blame them?)

But it’s important to remember: the Cubs are playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game series, and it’s far from over. The Cubs have lost two, but Sunday’s snafu wasn’t the end. In fact, there’s another game Tuesday night, as the series shifts back to Chicago. Another game means that the Cubs will have a chance to crawl back from their 2-0 deficit, and show that their offense has a little life in it.

So which Dodgers starter are the Cubs taking on in NLCS Game 3?

Yu Darvish's Slider to Paul Goldschmidt was downright FILTHY. pic.twitter.com/nd3fwwL2fh — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) October 10, 2017





Yup, it’s that guy. Yu Darvish. That’s him totally fooling Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt in his last start, which was against the D-backs in Game 3 of the NLDS. Darvish helped the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks, pitching five innings of one-run ball before manager Dave Roberts called in his bullpen.

That was eight days ago. Darvish had electric stuff in that start, but it hasn’t made him overconfident about facing the Cubs. Here’s what he said to the media on Monday:

They’ve got really good lineups from top to bottom, and they play as a team so there is nobody in that lineup that I can get easy on. So it’s going to be a battle, and I just want to take one pitch at a time, one guy at a time.

Darvish isn’t taking anything for granted — he knows the Cubs can be a tough offensive team to face. And they definitely can be. But right now, that’s not who the Cubs are. Out of every team that’s left in the playoffs, they have the lowest batting average by far. They have the lowest everything, in fact. Over seven 2017 playoff games, they’re hitting .162 as a team. Their collective on-base percentage is a paltry .251, and their slugging percentage is at .262. It’s bad. Compare that to the Dodgers: over five playoff games, they’ve collectively hit .275/.387/.463.