Can the Cubs still make the playoffs?
Can the Cubs still make the playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
What do the Cubs need to secure the final NL Wildcard spot?
The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight season, and the Brewers have claimed the NL's No. 3 seed.
The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.
