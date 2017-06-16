Cubs Still Considered NL's Top Contender

Through more than 40 percent of the 2017 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs haven't exactly looked like the defending champions. But even with their slow start, they are still among the favorites to win the World Series.
Even though their record is under .500, the Cubs have the second-best betting odds to win the title. They trail only the Houston Astros, who have been the best team in baseball for most of the year. The Washington Nationals are given the third-best chance to become this year’s champions, followed by the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees.
READ: Noah Syndergaard Still Thinks New York Mets Will Contend In 2017
The 2016 champions have struggled, despite playing in one of MLB’s worst divisions. The Milwaukee Brewers sit in first place at 36-32, and they are the only team in the NL Central with a winning record.
Reigning MVP Kris Bryant has an OPS over .900, and Anthony Rizzo is putting up pretty good numbers, as well. Neither player has hit for average, and the Cubs haven’t gotten much from players like Ben Zobrist, Kyle Schwarber and Addison Russell. That’s resulted in Chicago ranking just eighth in the National League in runs scored.
MLB’s best teams are all among the best hitting teams in baseball. Houston is second in runs scored, followed by the Nationals and Colorado Rockies, who have the NL’s two best records. The Yankees lead MLB in runs scored, and they sit atop the AL East.
With stars like Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer, Washington was expected to win the NL East and compete for their first-ever World Series championship. Colorado was not supposed to be one of the best teams in the NL, expected by many to miss the playoffs, and it appears that they’ve yet to convince the oddsmakers that they are for real. The Rockies are not among the seven teams with +1000 odds or better to win the Fall Classic.
Milwaukee has gotten the least amount of respect of any first-place team, considering they have better World Series odds than just nine other teams. The Minnesota Twins, who have a two-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central, have World Series odds more than four times that of the defending AL champions.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are considered to be the biggest longshots to win the title. San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs in a decade, and Philadelphia last had a winning season in 2011.
Here are the 2017 World Series odds for every team, via Bovada.lv:
Houston Astros +425
Chicago Cubs +575
Washington Nationals +650
Boston Red Sox +750
Los Angeles Dodgers +800
Cleveland Indians +900
New York Yankees +1000
Colorado Rockies +1400
Arizona Diamondbacks +1800
Toronto Blue Jays +2200
St. Louis Cardinals +3300
New York Mets +4000
Minnesota Twins +4000
Baltimore Orioles +5000
Detroit Tigers +5000
Texas Rangers +5000
Seattle Mariners +6600
Los Angeles Angels +6600
Milwaukee Brewers +6600
Tampa Bay Rays +6600
Pittsburgh Pirates +6600
San Francisco Giants +10000
Kansas City Royals +10000
Miami Marlins +20000
Cincinnati Reds +20000
Oakland Athletics +30000
Chicago White Sox +30000
READ: Why Derek Jeter Is Anything But Overrated
Atlanta Braves +50000
Philadelphia Phillies +100000
San Diego Padres +100000
Related Articles
3.2k