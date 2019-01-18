Are the Cubs still in on Bryce Harper sweepstakes? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

On Thursday's edition of the "At The Yard Podcast", Philadelphia Insider Jim Salisbury stated that he still feels the Yankees, Cubs and Dodgers are the three teams that are all still in the Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado sweepstakes.

He called all three franchises "very interested bystanders in one or both of these guys."

Salisbury also mentioned that the St. Louis Cardinals could get in on the Manny Machado free agency if the figures for his alleged contract offer from the White Sox was correct, as reported this week.

This comes just days after Cubs skipper Joe Maddon said "not going to happen" in regards to the North Siders going after Harper. And at the Cubs Convention, Tom Ricketts said "we didn't have the flexibility this year to go sign a huge free agent and I'm not sure we would have anyway, to be honest."

All signs-coming from the Cubs at least-point to them not being in on Harper with all of their current financial commitments, yet reports continue to pour out stating that the Cubs are still monitoring his situation closely. On time will tell, but it certainly seems foolish to count Chicago out at this point.

According to Salisbury, the Cubs have made it very clear to Harper's representatives that after he receives all of his final offers from teams, he should make sure to "check back with us [the Cubs]."