Cubs steal run | FastCast
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Javier Báez and the Cubs use a pickle to steal a run, plus Alek Manoah strikes out seven in his big league debut on this edition of FastCast
Javier Báez and the Cubs use a pickle to steal a run, plus Alek Manoah strikes out seven in his big league debut on this edition of FastCast
A traffic jam kept Shohei Ohtani from making it to the ballpark in time for his regular pregame pitching routine, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics and shifted to designated hitter.
Cubs shortstop Javy Báez got creative Thursday when avoiding a tag. It ended up costing the Pittsburgh Pirates two runs.
Javy Bez' latest trick during Thursday's Cubs-Pirates game grabbed the attention of baseball fans and pundits alike, and the reactions are great.
Jackie Bradley Jr. lined a walk-off single off the right field fence with twos out in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Omar Narvaez from third and give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Narvaez opened the inning at second after the Padres failed to score in the top of the 10th, and he moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Keston Hiura. Miguel Diaz (2-1), the sixth pitcher used by the Padres, retired Luis Urias on a short fly to right before Bradley's decisive hit.
They're not exactly names you think of for income, but that doesn't make them bad income options.
D.J. Short discusses the hot-hitting Joc Pederson and Jo Adell's power exploits in the minors in the latest Waiver Wired. (USA Today Sports)
The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.
Dylan Cease struck out 10, Yermín Mercedes homered and drove in three, and the Chicago White Sox handed the Baltimore Orioles their 10th straight loss, 5-1 on Thursday night. Cease (3-1) threw a career-high 111 pitches and allowed one earned run over six innings. “I’m always trying to take something out of it to improve,” Cease said.
The Food Network star signed a new contract recently and the terms of it look like something you'd see in the NFL.
Here are the Twitter reactions to the news that former UGA football RB Todd Gurley will be making a visit to the Detroit Lions.
After leaving 10 runners on base Wednesday, Yermn Mercedes crushed a homer and drove in two runs with a single to bust out of his slump Thursday.
We had a slightly smarter idiot on the field this time.
Unbelievably, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal is only third seed for this year's Roland Garros fortnight, below Daniil Medvedev who has never won a match on the Parisian clay. The Spaniard has also been lumped in the same side of the men's draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer. Yet, it would still be a huge surprise if Nadal were not the last man standing when the tournament concludes on June 13.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.
MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.
"That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.
Quarterbacks will remain a focus of attention at Patriots practices until the team makes a call about who the starter is going to be this season and it was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne‘s chance to weigh in on two of the candidates on Thursday. While returning members of the team have familiarity with Cam Newton [more]
While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.
Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.