Will Cubs staff shakeup put the heat on Joe Maddon?

Joe Maddon likes to quote Colin Powell, the former Secretary of State and retired four-star general, even on a conference call where he essentially admits that he lied to the Chicago media, and by extension Cubs coaches and their families.

Maddon also basically doubled down on Thursday and said he would do the same thing all over again, the focus shifting away from the decorated new hitting coach (Chili Davis) and the third base coach with a great resume (Brian Butterfield). But the Cubs manager might want to remember Powell's Pottery Barn Rule: You break it, you own it.

That's one way to read the coaching changes announced eight days after Maddon said "of course" he wanted his entire staff back next season. There are only so many places left to shift blame when the pitching (Chris Bosio) and hitting (John Mallee) coaches get fired after being part of the teams that won last year's World Series and made three straight trips to the National League Championship Series.

Maddon gave the vote of confidence during a session with beat writers before an elimination game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, where he sat in his office and completely dismissed the idea of a reunion with Jim Hickey, his longtime pitching coach with the Tampa Bay Rays and the only candidate the Cubs have seriously considered to replace Bosio.

"Well, I was asked a really awkward question at a tough time when we're in the playoffs," Maddon said. "I thought that was the only way I could respond to it, because I did not want to negatively impact the room. That's it. There's no other way to describe it.

"If you put yourself in my position having to answer that question during the playoffs - if I had answered it any differently - I thought that would have really caused a lot of concern in the coaches' room when we have a lot of stuff going on.