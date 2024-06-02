Cubs square off against the Reds with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (25-33, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-30, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (1-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -120, Reds +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 29-30 overall and 16-12 at home. The Cubs have gone 19-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati has a 25-33 record overall and an 11-16 record on the road. The Reds are 2-11 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 13 doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .259 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz is second on the Reds with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Spencer Steer is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.