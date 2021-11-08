Cubs and Sox look to be active in free agency

The 2021 baseball season has ended and offseason business is now underway.

Why it matters: Yesterday was the first day of the free agency period for Cubs and White Sox teams both trying to retool.

The White Sox: General Manager Rick Hahn said he'd like to keep free agent pitcher Carlos Rodón but did not extend the qualifying offer to him before the deadline.

The other need is second base. Former White Sox player and now MVP candidate Marcus Semien's name is in the mix.

The team already picked up the $16M option for reliever Craig Kimbrel.

The Cubs: The big question is whether or not the Cubs will make a run at the stars they traded away at the deadline. Javy Baez (Mets), Kris Bryant (Giants) and Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) are all free agents but have all said they'd like to stay where they currently are.

The Cubs have been linked to shortstops this offseason to replace Baez. A name to watch: Carlos Correa. The free agent just took his Astros to the World Series.

