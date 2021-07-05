Cubs sign catcher Robinson Chrinos, DFA Taylor Gushue

Cubs add catching depth, sign former prospect Chirinos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs bolstered their catching depth Monday by signing veteran Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, big-league deal.

To make room for Chirinos on the roster, the Cubs designated catcher Taylor Gushue for assignment.

The Chirinos signing comes on the heels of the Cubs’ catching depth taking several painful hits in recent weeks. P.J. Higgins (right forearm strain) and Jose Lobaton (right shoulder sprain) each landed on the 60-day injured list.

Chirinos, 37, will be the sixth catcher this season to back up starter Willson Contreras, following Austin Romine, Tony Wolters, Higgins, Lobaton and Gushue. He offers David Ross an established backstop to spell Contreras, who is second among all catchers this season in innings caught.

Chirinos is in his 10th big-league season and most recently played for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. The Cubs signed him as an amateur free agent in 2000, trading him to the Rays in 2011 with Chris Archer and other prospects as part of the Matt Garza deal.

Chirinos has spent the most time in his career with the Rangers, his club for seven seasons. He’s also played for the Astros and Mets.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!