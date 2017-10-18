Cubs short on explanations, time as Dodgers are one win from World Series

CHICAGO – This is what baseball looks like sometimes, in case they couldn’t recall. They descended the old concrete ramps at Wrigley Field late on Tuesday night, all the Sandbergs and Santos and Rizzos and Bryants on the backs of their authentic jerseys, past the carts that smelled of sauerkraut, the trash bins that smelled of pretzels, the Kessingers that smelled of beer, leaving the Chicago Cubs for lost. For done. For next year.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon removed his lineup card from his back pocket, sat behind a podium, unfolded the card and smoothed it against the surface. The nearby television showed a guy in the grandstands, one of the few guys left, and his T-shirt held a message, “There’s Always Last Year.”

“Not easy, obviously,” he said of what’s left, before adding, “It’s been done before.”

He’s pretty cool most days. There’d be no reason to change. It wouldn’t be his style to get huffy and wonder where his boys’ games went, where his bullpen went, why the errors and wild pitches and passed balls and clumsy at-bats and two-out, bases-loaded, four-pitch walks to the opposing pitchers. A year ago, these guys, mostly the same guys, were sneaking up on a parade, and today they’re down three-games-to-none to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it’s not really close, and upon further inspection Maddon attempted to frame how it works.

“It’s called baseball,” he said, because sometimes the only explanation is a shrug and one more round and a slow-moving descent to somewhere else. Anywhere else.

Funny, too, because that’s exactly what the Dodgers were saying. It’s baseball, the kind they played this summer when they hardly ever lost, when their pitchers found the corners when they had to, when the bullpen found precision and ferocity, when they always seemed to get the best from every moment. Now they’re 3-0 against the Cubs after winning 6-1 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, 6-0 in the postseason, as if the games themselves are waiting for the Dodgers to win them.