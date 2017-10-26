Cubs shake up coaching staff, part with Bosio, hire Davis

This is a 2017 photo of Chili Davis of the Boston Red Sox baseball team. This image reflects the 2017 active roster as of Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Cubs have parted ways with pitching coach Chris Bosio and hired Chili Davis as their hitting coach as part of a major shakeup to Joe Maddon's staff following their ouster in the National League Championship Series a year after winning the World Series.

The Cubs confirmed the moves Thursday and also said Brian Butterfield will be the new third base coach. The team decided not to exercise its 2018 option on Bosio's contract.

Davis has spent the past six years as a major league hitting coach, including three with Oakland and the last three with Boston. The 19-year major leaguer was a three-time All-Star and a member of three World Series championship teams (Twins in 1991 and Yankees in 1998-99).

Davis replaces John Mallee, who served as the Cubs' hitting coach for the last three seasons. Butterfield replaces Gary Jones, who served as major league third base coach for the last four seasons. The Cubs also said Andy Haines will replace Eric Hinske, who served as assistant hitting coach for the last three seasons.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball