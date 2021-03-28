Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
  • MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
1 / 2

Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Veteran infielders Eric Sogard and Matt Duffy appear to be heading back to the big leagues after the Chicago Cubs selected the contracts of both players Sunday afternoon.

The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Rex Brothers, opening the door for all three players to be with the club for opening day later this week. Sogard, Duffy and Brothers were competing for roster spots after signing minor-league deals with Chicago this spring.

The 34-year-old Sogard is familiar with the National League Central Division after spending three of the past four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He is a .246 lifetime hitter with 25 homers, 175 RBIs and 43 stolen bases in 737 career games. He hit .400 this spring (12 for 30) with a home run and four RBIs, along with six walks, giving him a .500 on-base percentage.

Duffy, 30, is set to return to the big leagues for the first time since 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He is a .282 career hitter with 22 homers, 169 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 452 games.

Brothers gives the Cubs an additional southpaw in the bullpen. The 33-year-old is 20-14 with a 3.84 ERA in 317 career relief appearances, which included three games with Chicago in 2020. He pitched eight scoreless innings for the Cubs during the spring.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • NBA officials explain why Sixers big man Dwight Howard was ejected

    NBA official Tony Brothers explains why Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard was ejected on Saturday.

  • Reports: Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel looking to make MLB comeback

    Three years after stepping away from baseball for mental health reasons, Mark Appel will soon report to Phillies' minor league camp, per reports.

  • Falcons create $4M in cap space by restructuring with LB Deion Jones

    Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot continues to work his magic with the salary cap.

  • Tanzania's Hassan suspends ports chief, continuing Magufuli's anti-graft stance

    Tanzania's new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on Sunday ordered the suspension of the head of the ports authority over corruption allegations, continuing her late predecessor's anti-graft drive. Observers have been keen to see signs of policy direction from Hassan, who was sworn in on March 19 after John Magufuli died, and whose soft-spoken, consensus-seeking personality contrasts with his brash populism and authoritarianism. Speaking in the political capital Dodoma after receiving a government audit report, Hassan signalled that, in respect of corruption at least, she would follow his tough line.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • These new NFL tees from BreakingT are the perfect solution to our offseason blues

    As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from the BreakingT/NFLPA alliance.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Olympics-Injury ends champion racewalker Tallent's bid for Tokyo swan song

    Australia's former Olympic champion racewalker Jared Tallent announced his retirement on Friday after injury stymied his bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games in Tokyo later this year. The 36-year-old, who won gold in the 50km walk at the 2012 Olympics retrospectively and also took silver in the event at the 2008 and 2016 games, ends his career as the most decorated male Australian in track and field. "I had planned for Tokyo to be my swansong but I've had a number of setbacks from an injury to my hamstring, with the latest one putting a halt to my final preparations for the Australian 50km Race walking championships this weekend," Tallent said.

  • Bears proudly announce Andy Dalton as starting quarterback, 4 months before training camp

    There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.

  • Clippers trade Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

    Rondo returns to Los Angeles after playing with the Lakers last season.

  • Changed the Game: After being told she'd fail as a pitcher, Lisa Fernandez became one of the best ever

    When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, despite Dana White’s doubts

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

  • Dana White targets Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy for UFC 264; Poirier reacts

    All signs point to the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor taking place at UFC 264 in July.

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jon Jones says absent ‘some bread’ from the UFC, Derrick Lewis can have next title shot

    After a tweet barrage making his case to be the UFC's next heavyweight title challenger, Jon Jones says give it to Derrick Lewis.