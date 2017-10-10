Cubs have seen just about everything from Nationals and reacted like this: ‘So what? Now what?’

Dusty Baker is a former Marine, a Renaissance man and a borderline Hall of Famer, but at Wrigley Field he will always be identified on some level for how the 2003 Cubs completely collapsed, five outs away from the World Series.

Less than three months after Steve Bartman got a championship ring, this is the how the Cubs have reacted to everything the Washington Nationals have done in this National League Division Series: "So what? Now what?"

It didn't matter that Stephen Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Game 1, and the bullpen imploded in a Game 2 loss, and the defense committed four errors in Game 3 while Max Scherzer pitched a no-hitter into the seventh inning on a bad right hamstring.

After a 2-1 loss on Monday night, Baker still had to explain why he pulled Scherzer after 98 pitches and led his team into an elimination game without using top setup guy Ryan Madson or closer Sean Doolittle. This team is just wired differently – physically, mentally and emotionally – than the ones that tortured Cubs fans for generations.

"There was no panic in the dugout," said Ben Zobrist, who ended Scherzer's no-hitter with a double into the left-center field gap and knocked out the two-time Cy Young Award winner. "There was no thought that it wasn't going to happen. It was just: When is it going to happen?

"When we make mistakes, as a team, the mantra is: So what? Now what?"

Like when the Cubs sacrifice left-field defense for middle-of-the-order offense and hope Kyle Schwarber can change the game with one thunderous left-handed swing against Scherzer. Only to watch Schwarber misjudge Daniel Murphy's flyball in left field and then knock it away as he tried to pick it up, that double error leading to Washington's first run in the sixth inning.