Cubs season goes from bad to worse after Kris Bryant injures ankle after slipping on base

The Cubs have been hit with another injury. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The Chicago Cubs’ season can’t end soon enough. After falling three games back in the wild-card race, the team added insult to injury Sunday after Kris Bryant was injured after slipping on a base.

The injury occurred in the third inning. With one out, Bryant hit into a double play. As he was trying to beat out the throw at first, Bryant slid on a wet base and rolled his ankle.

It didn’t look good.

Kris Bryant leaves the game after this awkward play at first pic.twitter.com/q3tAX0d3KR — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) September 22, 2019

Bryant eventually had to be helped off the field. While he appeared to injure his right ankle, Cubs announcer Len Kasper pointed out Bryant has also been dealing with right knee pain recently.

The 27-year-old Bryant wasn’t putting putting weight on his foot as he exited the field.

Visible pain on Bryant’s face as he’s helped off the field. The #Cubs group of walking wounded keeps growing. Such a hard thing to watch... https://t.co/lYSIk7YWTB pic.twitter.com/gxFKmFQNlA — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) September 22, 2019

After the game, Bryant was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

The injury is similar to the one Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo suffered a week ago. Rizzo rolled his ankle while trying to field a bunt. The injury looked like it would keep Rizzo out for weeks, but Rizzo was able to miraculously return after just a few days.

Bryant likely won’t be on that timeline. After Sunday’s contest, the Cubs have only six games left. With the team already trailing the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card by three games, the Cubs could be out of it even if Bryant puts himself on the Rizzo plan.

With the season on the line the past couple games, the Cubs have failed to get it done. Bryant’s injury is just another sign that this just isn’t their year.

