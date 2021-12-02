Cubs rumors: Carlos Correa reached out to Javy Báez about Chicago

Report: Correa reached out to Báez about Cubs experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Add another report linking the Cubs to All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

According to Univision's Mike Rodriguez, Correa reached out to Javy Báez to ask him about his experience playing on the North Side.

Correa and Báez were teammates on team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Rodriguez indicated the Cubs and Yankees are the two most likely teams to sign Correa, as things currently stand.

Rodriguez' report comes on the heels of Houston reporter Mark Berman tweeting the Cubs are one of five teams who have been in contact with Correa's camp this offseason.

Any conversations between the Cubs and Correa would have happened before baseball's lockout, which started Thursday after baseball's collective bargaining agreement expired.

The free agent market is shut down right now; clubs aren't allowed to conduct transactions during the lockout. Internal decisions and directions can change between now and the end of the work stoppage, depending on signals such as how long it lasts, whether games and gates are going to get lost on the 2022 schedule — and consequently changes in revenue projections.

But the Cubs have a clear need at shortstop this offseason, and three of the biggest on the market are already off the board (Báez, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien). Correa could be a fit not only in the short term but in the Cubs' long-term plans.

