Cubs make roster moves, including signing Jordan Holloway

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including a reported minor-league contract for pitcher Jordan Holloway.

The Cubs also outrighted pitchers Manuel Rodríguez and Anthony Kay to Triple-A Iowa after both hurlers cleared waivers, according to the MLB transaction wire.



MLB Trade Rumors reported Holloway’s signing on Tuesday by the Cubs.

The hurler appeared in one game for the Miami Marlins last season, and made 11 appearances in the minor leagues. In those outings, he posted a 6.08 ERA and an 0-1 record, with 34 strikeouts and 20 walks in 23.2 innings of work.

Holloway will receive an invite to spring training with the Cubs.

In 15 total MLB games, he has a 3.92 ERA, striking out 38 batters and walking 28 in 39 innings.

Rodríguez was placed on waivers by the Cubs in a 40-man roster move after they claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather from the Toronto Blue Jays last week. In 14 big-league appearances last season, Rodríguez posted a 2-0 record and a 3.29 ERA, striking out eight batters and walking nine.

He will be joined on the Iowa Cubs’ roster by Kay, who was placed on waivers after the big-league club signed infielder Trey Mancini to a two-year contract.



Kay made 13 appearances last season in the Blue Jays’ farm system, with a 5.48 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 21.1 innings of work.

Toronto waived him earlier this offseason, and the Cubs claimed him on waivers in December.



