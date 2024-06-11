Cubs make roster moves as Ben Brown heads to injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, including placing pitcher Ben Brown on the 15-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs activated pitcher Colten Brewer from the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brown has appeared in 15 games with the Cubs this season, including eight starts. He has a 1-3 record and a 3.58 ERA in his rookie season, with the highlight coming in May when he threw seven no-hit innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

It is unclear who will take Brown’s spot in the rotation, with his next scheduled start Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

In 11.2 innings pitched across seven appearances, Brewer has a 3.09 ERA this season.

The Cubs will start a three-game series against the Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, with Jameson Taillon getting the start. First pitch is set for 5:50 p.m.

